Harvest Moon And Mars To Be Visible In Night’s Sky This Week

There are just little over 12 complete Moon cycles every year, on average – there being about 29.53 days in a synodic month. The Harvest Moon isn’t like the other Moons.

Usually, throughout the year, the Moon rises an average of about 50 minutes later each day. But near the autumnal equinox, the difference is only 30 minutes.

Additionally, the Full Harvest Moon rises at sunset and then will rise very near sunset for several nights in a row because the difference is at a yearly minimum. It may almost seem as if there are full Moons multiple nights in a row.