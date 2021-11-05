How To Watch This Century’s Longest Lunar Eclipse

Alamy

It’s T-minus two weeks until the longest lunar eclipse of the century – here’s how you can watch it.

A lunar eclipse takes place when the Moon moves into the shadow of the Earth, blocking the sun’s light. There are three types: total; partial; and penumbral.

Soon, the planet will see another partial eclipse – when ‘the Moon traverses Earth’s penumbral and umbral shadows but doesn’t pass completely into Earth’s umbra’ – and it’ll be longer than any other since the turn of the millennium.

Alamy

Coming after the ‘Super Flower Blood Moon’ back in May, the next partial lunar eclipse will take place on November 19. It’s set to be the longest this century, lasting three hours and 28 minutes, as per NASA. It’ll peak just after 4am ET (8am GMT), with the Moon having a reddish hue as the planet hides 97% its surface from the sun’s light.

However, depending on where you are in the world, you may not be able to see it. For the stargazers in North America, you’re in luck – across all 50 states, Canada and Mexico, you’ll be able to watch the whole event without the assistance of a telescope or binoculars.

The instructions are simple: between 2.19am and 5.47am (6.19am and 9.47am GMT), walk outside and look up.

Alamy

For those in South America and western Europe, you can still check out the eclipse – however, you won’t be able to see the whole thing, as the Moon will set before the event comes to an end.

If you’re in western Asia, Australia and New Zealand, you may be able to catch the tail-end of the eclipse with clear skies on your side. It’s bad news for those in Africa and the Middle East, as the eclipse won’t be visible at all. Fortunately, there’ll be a live stream available here.

If you happen to miss this eclipse, you can wait for the next one on May 16, 2022. If you miss that one, there’ll be another 178 eclipses before the end of the century.