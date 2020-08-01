Human Sperm Don’t Wiggle, They Roll Like ‘Playful Otters’ As They Swim

Human sperm figured out if they roll as they swim, much like playful otters corkscrewing through water, their one-sided stroke would average itself out, and they would swim forwards.

The rotation of the sperm is something that is very important. It’s something that allows the sperm to regain a symmetry and actually be able to go straight.

It could be that the rolling motion hides some subtle aspects about the health of this sperm or how well it can travel quickly… What we hope is that more scientist and fertility experts will become interested and ask, ‘OK, how does this influence infertility?’