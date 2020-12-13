Hundreds Of Shooting Stars Will Light Up The Sky Tonight Shutterstock

Hundreds of ‘shooting stars’ are set to light up the sky tonight, as part of the Geminid meteor shower.

As many as 120 Geminid meteors will soar through the sky every hour, in what has been described as one of the most dramatic celestial displays of 2020.

While the meteor shower will be more visible to those in the northern hemisphere, the shower should appear extra bright, as it coincides with this month’s new moon, which will make the night sky much darker.

Hundreds Of Shooting Stars Will Light Up The Sky Tonight Pexels

The shooting stars will be visible all the way through to Wednesday evening, December 16, however they will appear at their brightest during the night, between December 13 and December 14, as per The Independent.

And, if you really want to get a good look at them, the best thing to do is to wait up until 2am UK time, which is when the sky will be at its darkest, therefore making it that bit easier to spot the meteor shower.

Professional astronomers and photographers have suggested getting out that little bit earlier, to allow 45 minutes for the human eyes to adjust to the darkness for optimum visibility.

Hundreds Of Shooting Stars Will Light Up The Sky Tonight Pexels

Meanwhile, the Geminid meteor shower is the first of several major celestial events taking place in December. Next week, over the pond in South America, a total solar eclipse is expected to pass over.

Then, on December 21, people all over the world will see the peak of the Ursid meteors, as well as something called the Great Conjunction.

