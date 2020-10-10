Iceland’s Most Active Volcano Is Expected To Erupt

Multiple datasets now indicate that Grímsvötn volcano has reached a level of unrest, comparable to that observed prior to historic eruptions.

For these reasons, the aviation color code has changed from green to yellow. This does not mean that an eruption is imminent. However, an eruption could be triggered by depressurization if the subglacial lake inside the caldera will drain and cause a flood or occur regardless, possibly with very weak precursory activity and short warning time, as seen in the eruption of 2011.

The conditions at the volcano may change at any given time and the volcano may return to normal background conditions without further escalation.