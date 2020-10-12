Incredible Photos Show ISS Crossing The Face Of The Sun

Pretty much anyone can see it. No need to travel, it’ll come to you!

During the pass, the ISS shows up as a bright star steadily moving overhead. There’s nothing quite like it in the sky. If you have a dobsonian telescope like mine, you can position it just ahead of where the station is moving, and catch it in the eyepiece as it zips by.

Seeing the panels and radiators in real time is breathtaking.