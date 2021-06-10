Incredible ‘Ring Of Fire’ Eclipse To Sweep Across The Earth

Eddie Wimberley/Kevin Baird/Wikimedia (CC By 3.0)

Skygazers across the Northern Hemisphere will witness a ‘ring of fire’ solar eclipse today, June 10.

The annular eclipse will see the moon cross paths with the sun without completely blocking out its light, giving the appearance of a bright ring around it. During an eclipse, the moon appears smaller than the sun in the sky.

Starting from 10.00am today for around two hours, it’ll be visible to people all across the world, whether it’s the UK and Ireland, Russia, Greenland, northern Canada or some parts of the US – however, some areas will have better visibility than others.

For example, Shetland will be the best place in the UK to watch the eclipse, with 39% obscuration – this is how much of the sun’s area is covered by the moon, as per BBC News. This is followed by Lochinver at 36.8%, Inverness at 35% and Edinburgh at 31%.

For people in the UK, it’ll be a partial eclipse with a crescent sun instead of a full ring, while he best sights will come for anyone living in the Arctic.

If you’re planning on looking up this morning, make sure you take the proper precautions. ‘It is never safe to look directly at the Sun’s rays, even if the Sun is partly or mostly obscured, like during a partial or annular eclipse — doing so can severely harm your eyes,’ NASA urges.

‘If you’re planning to watch the eclipse on June 10, you should use solar viewing glasses or an indirect viewing method at all points during the eclipse if you want to face the Sun,’ it adds.

