It's Been 50 Years Since Apollo 13 Crew Safely Returned To Earth

Fifty years ago today, April 17, the Apollo 13 mission safely returned to Earth following a missed moon landing, which almost ended in disaster for the three astronauts onboard.

An oxygen tank had exploded on the ill-fated aircraft four days prior, on April 13, which prompted the second tank to fail, leaving James Lovell, John Swigert and Fred Haise without the majority of their air reserves, water supply, light and power.

Had things gone to plan, Apollo 13 was supposed to land a lunar module on the moon’s surface, while the command module orbited above. The team were due to land at the Fra Mauro Highlands – which later served as the landing spot for Apollo 14 in 1971. Scientists hoped the landing would allow them to investigate the terrain, which had been shaped by the giant Imbrium impact many billions of years ago.

Sadly, things just did not go to plan.

It was 56 hours into Lovell, Swigert and Haise’s journey to the moon that they heard a ‘bang’ coming from the service module, which is a big, unpressurised cylinder attached to the command module.

The explosion was a devastating blow, as it meant the astronauts had lost oxygen they needed for breathable air and hydrogen for water.

Not only that, the explosion also disabled two of the three fuel cells, as well as ripping sections of the casing of the service module.

The three astronauts aboard Apollo 13 and the NASA personnel back at the Space Centre in Houston, Texas, decided their only chance of survival was to fall back on the lunar module’s life support system. So, Haise, Lovell and Swigert left the command module and moved into the lunar module, which had essentially become their ‘lifeboat’.

It’s Been 50 Years Since Apollo 13 Crew Safely Returned To Earth PA Images

Not only did the astronauts have to turn the heat right down to save power, meaning they were freezing cold, their food and water was heavily rationed, all while carbon dioxide levels were increasing in their small space.

Amazingly, a makeshift air purifier was created by ‘taping a plastic bag around one end of a CM lithium hydroxide cartridge and attaching a hose from the portable life-support system, allowing air from the cabin to be circulated through it,’ according to a NASA document.

The lunar module had only been designed for two days’ worth of life support for two astronauts, but ended up carrying three astronauts for four days – however, water and power were running low.

Thanks to attitude adjustments, the space capsule managed to successfully enter the Earth’s atmosphere at the right angle and the lunar module approached Earth at around five miles per second.

It’s Been 50 Years Since Apollo 13 Crew Safely Returned To Earth PA Images

Several hours later, the capsule landed in the Pacific and was safely picked up by recovery vessels.

This day, 50 years ago, could’ve ended so very differently. But, thanks to the quick thinking the astronauts and the staff down at the Texan space station, all three men made it safely down to Earth unscathed. The story was, of course, immortalised in film, in 1995’s Apollo 13 starring Tom Hanks, Kevin Bacon and Gary Sinise.

Absolutely incredible stuff.