Life After Death Is Impossible, Says Scientist

Life after death is impossible, a scientist has claimed.

What comes after we reach our natural demise? Is there a great light taking us into the unknown? Do we walk into the great beyond? Do we go to heaven, or god forbid, hell? Are we reincarnated as an animal? Is our soul is repackaged into a new person? Do we move onto the next stage of life, like the Star Child?

The honest answer is… nobody knows. There’s absolutely no way of knowing what happens after we die, unless you decide to put Flatliners or The Lazarus Effect to the test in real life. However, one scientist thinks he knows the answer: life after death simply isn’t possible.

Dr. Sean Carroll, a cosmologist and physics professor at the California Institute of Technology, earlier said his finding is based on physics. ‘The laws of physics underlying everyday life are completely understood,’ he said, as per the Express, explaining there is no facility for life after death.

He continued: ‘Claims that some form of consciousness persists after our bodies die and decay into their constituent atoms face one huge, insuperable obstacle: the laws of physics underlying everyday life are completely understood, and there’s no way within those laws to allow for the information stored in our brains to persist after we die.’

More specifically, he’s based his claims on Quantum Field Theory, a mathematical and conceptual framework for contemporary elementary particle physics – in extraordinarily simple terms, it means there’s one field for every type of particle, whether it’s photons, electrons or anything else.

However, there’s no ‘spirit particles’ or ‘spirit forces’ for consciousness being separated from one’s body, he says. ‘If it’s really nothing but atoms and the known forces, there is clearly no way for the soul to survive death. Believing in life after death, to put it mildly, requires physics beyond the Standard Model,’ Carroll added.