Magic Mushrooms Could Be Used To Treat Mental Health Conditions, Long Term Study Suggests

A first-of-its-kind human trial has indicated that magic mushrooms could be used to treat mental health conditions like PTSD.

Led by the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology & Neuroscience (IoPPN) at King’s College London, the study saw 60 people receive either a 10mg or a 25mg dose of the psychedelic drug psilocybin in a controlled lab environment.

Those given the drug were chosen from a group of 89 participants who hadn’t used the drug, found in magic mushrooms, within one year. After receiving the dose, the participants were closely monitored for six to eight hours before being monitored for up to 12 weeks, as well as receiving one-to-one support from trained psychotherapists.

The remaining 29 participants were given a placebo drug, as well as psychological support.

Scientists assessed participants to track the number of possible changes, including sustained attention, memory, planning and their ability to process emotions after receiving the dose, and found they did not have any short or long-term negative effects on the participants.

They determined psilocybin could be safely administered in up to six patients using doses of either 10mg or 25mg, Metro reports, with study partner Professor Guy Goodwin, the chief medical officer at COMPASS Pathways, explaining the study ‘explored the safety and feasibility of simultaneous psilocybin administration, with one to one support, in healthy participants’.

He continued: ‘[The study] provided a strong foundation to which we have now added positive results from our Phase IIb trial in 233 patients with TRD, and from our open-label study of patients taking SSRI antidepressants alongside psilocybin therapy.’

Lead author Dr James Rucker described the study as an ‘important first demonstration that the simultaneous administration of psilocybin can be explored further’, and said the therapy could offer hope for people living with serious mental health problems such as treatment-resistant depression (TRD) and PTSD.

