Marjorie Taylor Greene Says She Doesn’t Believe In ‘So-Called Science’ Of Evolution

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has stated that she doesn’t believe in the ‘so-called science’ of evolution, declaring ‘I don’t believe in evolution, I believe in God’.

Greene, 47, has in the past shown support for conspiracy theories such as QAnon, and has previously described shootings at schools in Parkland and Newtown as being ‘false flag’ operations.

Greene, who is a representative for Georgia’s 14th congressional district, made these recent comments during an appearance on Real America’s Voice, a podcast hosted by former Donald Trump aide, Steve Bannon.

At one point in the show, the discussion turned to conspiracy theories regarding the origin of coronavirus, a topic which Greene unsurprisingly had quite a few baseless opinions about.

During this segment, Greene pushed the unsupported claim that coronavirus had been made in a lab and deliberately spread among members of the public.

It was at this point that Bannon asked Greene whether she believed in gain-of-function research, a form of medical research which alters a disease to increase factors such as pathogenesis and transmissibility.

Greene replied that she did not, declaring:

I don’t buy it because I don’t believe in evolution. I don’t believe in that type of so-called science. I don’t believe in evolution, I believe in God.

In February, the House voted 230-199 to strip Greene of her committee assignments in regards to her spreading various baseless conspiracy theories and using violent rhetoric against members of the Democrat party.

Featured Image Credit: PA Images/Pexels

