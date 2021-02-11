Massive Asteroid Twice The Size Of World’s Tallest Building Will Pass Earth Next Month

2001 FO32 orbits the sun every 810 days (2.22 years), coming as close as 0.30 AU and reaching as far as 3.11 AU from the sun. Its orbit is highly elliptical.

Based on its brightness and the way it reflects light, 2001 FO32 is probably between 0.767 to 1.714 kilometers in diameter, making it larger than ~97% of asteroids but small compared to large asteroids.