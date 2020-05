Massive ‘Crazy Beast’ That Lived Among Last Of The Dinosaurs Discovered

The front teeth – two at the top and one at the bottom – were very large and had enamel on only one side. We believe they were used for gnawing and the back teeth for slicing up vegetation of some kind. In other words, Adalatherium was likely a plant-eater.

Based on its big skull we think it was probably a digger – and it possibly made burrows. This is indicated by some badger-like features – powerful hind limbs and a short, stubby tail.