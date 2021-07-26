Meteor Lights Up Night Sky In Norway

@meteornettverk/mikaelberg2k/Twitter

Norwegian residents were left in awe after a meteor lit up part of the country’s skies.

The jaw-dropping ordeal occurred yesterday, July 25, and could be seen in areas of south-eastern Norway.

Witnesses described seeing bright flashes of light, followed by loud bangs as the meteor crossed the night sky.

Norwegian police said they were inundated with emergency calls at the time of the incident but, as it stands, there have been no reports of injuries or damage to anything.

The first reports of the sighting began rolling in at 1.00am local time. It was a quick affair, however, and was reportedly only visible for around five seconds.

A team of experts believe the meteorite landed in a forest near the country’s capital of Oslo. The Norwegian Meteor Network are analysing footage of the ordeal in a bid to determine the meteor’s origin and destination.

Morten Bilet, who works for the network and saw the sight for himself, described the meteor as ‘crazy’, explaining no debris has been found yet due to the ‘demanding’ location, Reuters reports. It’s thought it landed in a wooded area called Finnemarka, about 60km (40 miles) west of Oslo.

According to Bilet, the meteor was travelling at 15-20 km per second and was likely to have been travelling between two planets. The meteor is predicted to have weighed 10kg.

He said:

What we had last night was a large rock travelling, likely from between Mars and Jupiter, which is our asteroid belt. And when that whizzes in, it creates a rumble, light and great excitement among us (experts) and maybe some fear among others.

Someone who witnessed the meteor crossing the skies said she could hear something ‘shaking in the sky’ at the time, before an explosion occurred.

Meanwhile, a group of campers reported ‘a large explosion just above their heads’, BBC News reports.

While last night was just a single meteor, May saw the peak of the annual Eta Aquarids meteor shower which saw debris come flying into Earth’s atmosphere at around 148,000mph.

The shower was the aftermath of a meteor – rather than a meteor itself. NASA described the shower as ‘incandescent bits of debris in the wake of the meteor which lasted for several seconds to minutes’.