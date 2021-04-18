Microplastics Now Circulating The Planet Like Oxygen And Water, Study Finds

PA Images

There’s no getting away from the fact that plastic pollution is a hot topic right now, with people all over the world now considering what they can do to reduce their own contribution to the problem.

But, while we’ve recently become aware of many of the repercussions of our plastic-using habits, it turns out we’re consuming a lot more plastic than we might think.

In fact, plastic pollution has become so bad that we’re actually inhaling microplastics like the air we breathe, according to a new study.

Ocean spray and road surfaces have sent plastic particles flying here, there and everywhere, to the point where researchers have found them in even the most remote spots on the planet.

‘We found a lot of legacy plastic pollution everywhere we looked. It travels in the atmosphere and it deposits all over the world,’ explained Janice Brahney, a geological scientist from the Utah State University, as per Science Alert.

‘This plastic is not new from this year. It’s from what we’ve already dumped into the environment over several decades.’

The study, which took place between December 2017 and January 2019, saw researchers collecting 313 samples of airborne microplastics from 11 different parts of the United States. Interestingly, an overwhelming majority of the microplastics (84%) came from road dust, while a further 11% came from sea spray and 5% from agricultural soil.

Basically, it doesn’t matter where the plastic is coming from – it’s travelling everywhere!