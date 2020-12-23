Milky Way Is Probably Full Of Dead Alien Civilisations, Study Claims PA Images

The Milky Way could be littered with dead alien civilisations, according to a new study.

While scientists continue to try and get to the bottom of whether other life forms exist elsewhere, one theory says that they did, before killing themselves off.

A group of three Caltech physicists and a high school student used astronomy and statistical modelling to try and work out just how much intelligent life could have been living out in the Milky Way.

Milky Way PA images

The researchers applied it to Frank Drake’s 1960s equation, Search For Extraterrestrial Intelligence, to discover when and where it’s most likely that intelligent life lived before destroying themselves.

Scientists looked at the planets that are most similar to ours – even those which are now uninhabitable due to radiation and other factors – to discover whether life could have existed there during the last eight billion years.

‘Since Carl Sagan’s time, there’s been lots of research. Especially since the Hubble Space Telescope and Kepler Space Telescope, we have lots of knowledge about the densities [of gas and stars] in the Milky Way galaxy and star formation rates and exoplanet formation… and the occurrence rate of supernova explosions. We actually know some of the numbers [that were mysteries at the time of the famous ‘Cosmos’ episode],’ said study co-author Jonathan H. Jiang, an astrophysicist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory at Caltech, as per Live Science.

milky way space Pixabay

From their findings, the team concluded that another life form could have been 13,000 light years from the galactic centre of the Milky Way, due to the number of sun-like stars that existed during this time. For context, Earth is 25,000 light years away from the centre.

However, while they believe it’s likely other civilisations did exist, their research suggests they probably destroyed themselves when the galaxy reached its peak five billion years ago. They highlighted a number of potential contributing factors, including the frequency of deadly radiation-blasting supernovas.

They could even have been wiped out by climate change, or even a nuclear war.

The researchers also wrote that any existing civilisations are probably still in their infancy, meaning that the majority of intelligent life forms have probably already been and gone, which also suggests that we humans are relative latecomers when it comes to intelligent life.

The study, which was initially published on the arXiv database on December 14, is currently waiting to be peer reviewed.