Mysterious Metal Ball Discovered On Beach Might Be Part Of A Spacecraft

Manon Clarke

A mysterious titanium ball covered in Russian markings has been discovered on a beach in the Bahamas, and it’s thought it could be part of a spacecraft.

The ball, which weighs in at a heavy 41kg, was found poking out of the sand on Harbour Island on Wednesday, February 24.

Manon Clarke, a British woman who was walking on the beach with her family, first spotted the ‘silver shiny moon thing’.

‘We went walking to a different spot than usual and I noticed this silver shiny moon thing poking out the sand,’ she told The Independent.

‘We could see the Russian writing on the side, so we started digging away to see more of it, which was a bit of a bold move given that we had no idea what it was,’ she added.

Although unsure how the ball came to be buried on the beach, some space experts believe the ball could have come from a satellite or spacecraft, specifically from a Hydrazine Propellant tank.

Mark Morabito, Chairman of Virgin Galactic, who is currently training to be an astronaut, told the publication he is 99% certain it is a hydrazine tank from ‘a rocket of some kind’. These unmanned rockets are used to launch satellites into space.

Pixabay

The Russian text on the ball states that the object has an operating temperature range of between -170°C and -196°C.

Dr Sarah Hudspith, an associate professor in Russian at the University of Leeds, said she believes the object may have originated in Cuba, ‘given that Cuba was an ally of the Soviet Union, from which it obtained all kinds of equipment’.

Another expert, Dr Martin Archer who is a UKRI Stephen Hawking Fellow in Space Physics and Public Engagement at the Department of Physics at Imperial College London, said most satellite parts that come back down to earth fall in the ocean.

‘Under controlled circumstances, operators will usually aim for them to be deorbited and destroyed in the ‘spacecraft cemetery’ in the south pacific ocean uninhabited area, centred on ‘Point Nemo’ the furthest point from any land on Earth,’ he said.

‘But of course, not all satellites enter the atmosphere under such controlled circumstances,’ he added.

