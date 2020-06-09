Mysterious Radio Bursts Coming From Deep Space Have A Repeating Pattern PA Images

For only the second time in history, astronomers have detected a pattern in a repeating fast radio burst coming from space.

Advert

Fast radio bursts (FRBs) are millisecond-long bursts of radio waves in space; while individual fast radio bursts emit once and don’t repeat, repeating FRBs are known to send out short energetic radio waves multiple times.

Whereas previous observations showed that usually when they repeat, it’s sporadic or in a cluster, two discoveries this year changed these perceptions, with scientists realising some FRBs have a pattern in bursts.

space Wikimedia

Earlier this year, for example, astronomers found that a newly-discovered repeating FRB – known as FRB 180916.J0158+65 – had a pattern in bursts occurring every 16.35 days. Over the course of four days, the signal would release a burst or two each hour. Then, it would go silent for another 12 days.

Advert

This differed from all FRBs ever traced, as scientists were able to detect a pattern in its bursts for the first time ever. Now, they have detected a pattern in a second repeating FRB, known as FRB 121102.

A research team led by Jodrell Bank astronomers discovered emissions from FRB 121102 followed a cyclic pattern, with radio bursts emitted during a 90-day window, followed by a silent period of 67 days. This pattern repeats every 157 days.

Now, for anyone thinking they’ve heard of FRB 121102 before, they would be correct. This particular repeating FRB has been known to astronomers since 2016. The following year, scientists were able to trace it back to its source, linking it to a small dwarf galaxy more than three billion light-years away.

galaxy Pexels

However, it is only recently they have known it as a pattern. This discovery is an important one, as the presence of a regular sequence in the burst activity could imply that the powerful bursts are linked to the orbital motion of a massive star, a neutron star or a black hole.

Dr Kaustubh Rajwade of the University of Manchester, who led the new research, said:

This is an exciting result as it is only the second system where we believe we see this modulation in burst activity. Detecting a periodicity provides an important constraint on the origin of the bursts and the activity cycles could argue against a precessing neutron star.

Also, the fact this repeating fast radio burst pattern is at least 10 times longer than the one repeating every 16.4 days shows the potential large range for such activity, the researchers said.

Advert

Galaxy Pexels

‘This exciting discovery highlights how little we know about the origin of FRBs,’ said Duncan Lorimer, who helped develop the data analysis technique that led to the discovery.

Lorimer, who serves as Associate Dean for Research at West Virginia University, said further observations of a larger number of FRBs will be needed ‘in order to obtain a clearer picture about these periodic sources and elucidate their origin’.

Moving forward, the researchers want to find other repeating FRBs and determine whether they also have patterns. They also want to observe FRB 121102 more to see if the patterns change over time, all of which will take them closer to discovering the true source of FRBs.