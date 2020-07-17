NASA Explains The Truth Behind Your Star Sign Changing
Rumour has it that NASA is behind the changing of the star signs, but it has simply ‘done the math’.
While the space station doesn’t really study astronomy, it has jumped on the bandwagon and looked into the history of the stars.
Astrology is the idea that the positions of the stars influence human activities. While NASA dubs this a load of rubbish, we all fall victim to reading our monthly horoscopes, right? Shout out to my fellow Scorpios.
Explaining ‘the science’ behind the zodiac, it explains that there’s an imaginary straight line drawn from Earth though the sun and out into space way beyond our solar system where the stars are.
The blog post on NASA’s Tumblr further explains:
Picture Earth following its orbit around the sun. This imaginary line would rotate, pointing to different stars throughout one complete trip around the sun – or, one year. All the stars that lie close to the imaginary flat disk swept out by this imaginary line are said to be in the zodiac.
Basically the constellations are what ‘this imaginary straight line points to in its year-long journey.’ But why have they changed, I hear you ask?
Well, the 12 constellations were cut into equal parts by the Babylonians over 3,000 years ago and since they already had a 12 month calendar themselves, they gave each month a zodiac sign.
However, it turns out the Babylonians created 13 constellations in the zodiac and, because this didn’t fit with their 12 month calendar, they simply discarded one: Ophiuchus.
When the Babylonians first invented the 12 signs of zodiac, a birthday between about July 23 and August 22 meant being born under the constellation Leo – but over 3,000 years on this has changed.
The sky has since shifted because Earth’s axis (North Pole) doesn’t point in quite the same direction, which means the important imaginary line no longer points to the same constellations it did at certain points of the year.
The blog further explained:
The constellations are different sizes and shapes, so the sun spends different lengths of time lined up with each one. The line from Earth through the sun points to Virgo for 45 days, but it points to Scorpius for only 7 days.
To make a tidy match with their 12-month calendar, the Babylonians ignored the fact that the sun actually moves through 13 constellations, not 12. Then they assigned each of those 12 constellations equal amounts of time.
Basically we’ve all been living a lie because there’s actually 13 constellations and now the sky’s moved so the imaginary line no longer points where it did.
Despite what they stay, I’m sticking to my zodiac sign – how very Scorpio of me.
CreditsNASA/Tumblr
