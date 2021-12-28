unilad
Advert

NASA Hires Priests To Prepare Humans For Contact With Aliens

by : Poppy Bilderbeck on : 28 Dec 2021 16:28
NASA Hires Priest - University of Cambridge Corpus Christi College/Alamy University of Cambridge Corpus Christi College/Alamy

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration has called upon a priest and other religious experts to prepare Earth for a possible alien encounter. 

NASA has enlisted the advice and expertise of 24 theologians to help predict how various cultures and religions from different parts of the world would react to alien contact.

Advert

In 2014, Princeton University’s Center for Theological Inquiry (CTI) in New Jersey was given a $1.1 million grant, which is where the research is now set to take place.

NASA Hires Priest (Alamy) Alamy

Rev Dr Andrew Davidson, a British priest and theologist at the University of Cambridge, is among the 24 who will debate how the heavily anticipated alien discovery would be received by different religions across the globe, Dazed reports.

Davidson suggests the possibility of God having created other lifeforms in the universe in his upcoming book Astrobiology and Christian Doctrine.

Advert

He states: 

Non-religious people also seem to overestimate the challenges that religious people… would experience if faced with evidence of alien life.

The former head of NASA’s Astrobiology Institute, Carl Pilcher, explained the theologians were brought in to bridge the gap between science and religion, to ‘consider the implications of applying the tools of late 20th (and early 21st) century science to questions that had been considered in religious traditions for hundreds or thousands of years’.

Advert

Pilcher believes it is ‘just inconceivable’ to think that Earth is the only planet home to lifeforms, ‘when there are over 100 billion stars in this galaxy, and over 100 billion galaxies in the universe’.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Journalist Makes History By Becoming First Person With Maori Face Tattoo To Present News
News

Journalist Makes History By Becoming First Person With Maori Face Tattoo To Present News

Anti-Vaxx Kickboxing Champion Dies With Covid After Discharging Himself From Hospital
Sport

Anti-Vaxx Kickboxing Champion Dies With Covid After Discharging Himself From Hospital

Jennifer Lawrence Says It Was ‘Really, Really Hard Filming With Jonah Hill’
Film and TV

Jennifer Lawrence Says It Was ‘Really, Really Hard Filming With Jonah Hill’

Parents Are Debating Whether You Should Let Kids Believe In Santa
Viral

Parents Are Debating Whether You Should Let Kids Believe In Santa

Topics: Science, Aliens, Earth, NASA, universe

Credits

DAZED

  1. DAZED

    NASA hires theologians to prepare humanity for alien contact

 