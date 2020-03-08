NASA Is Hiring New Astronauts To Go To The Moon NASA

NASA is hiring new astronauts for a moon landing, set to take place in 2024.

For the first time in four years, the aeronautical organisation has opened up job applications for astronauts, specifically for the ‘Artemis generation’ of space explorers.

The Artemis programme is setting out to return to the moon by 2024 and land the first woman on it. Understandably, the job description notes ‘extensive travel’ as being required for the position.

NASA Is Hiring New Astronauts To Go To The Moon PA Images

Without question, competition is ridiculously high for the extremely sought after jobs. The last time NASA advertised roles, 18,300 people applied for just 14 slots, The Washington Post reports.

This time, however, the specific requirements for the job are a bit stricter, which should mean slightly less applications even make it in.

Anyone who thinks they’ve got what it takes must be a US citizen and have a bachelor’s degree in science, maths or engineering.

On top of that, NASA is looking for a masters degree in computer or biological sciences, engineering or maths, or at least have a few years of PhD work in one of those fields. Any medical doctors or anyone enrolled or having graduated from a test pilot programme can apply too.

NASA Is Hiring New Astronauts To Go To The Moon PA Images

The fortunate few who make it through the application process, will then be enrolled into a two year evaluation programme. Then, astronaut-hopefuls will need to complete ‘spacecraft systems training, Extravehicular Activity (EVA) skills training, robotics skills training, Russian language training, aircraft flight readiness training’, in order to graduate from astronaut boot camp, NASA says.

According to the NASA website, the Artemis programme will successfully land the first woman and the next man on the moon by 2024, ‘using innovative technologies to explore more of the lunar surface than ever before’.

It continues:

We will collaborate with our commercial and international partners and establish sustainable exploration by 2028. Then, we will use what we learn on and around the Moon to take the next giant leap – sending astronauts to Mars.

Having read all of that, if you think you’ve got what it takes to take your dreams up to space, get your application in here.

Christina H Koch saw a calling for new astronauts and decided to give it ago. Dreams really do come true.