NASA Is Removing Its Offensive Names From Planets And Heavenly Bodies

As the scientific community works to identify and address systemic discrimination and inequality in all aspects of the field, it has become clear that certain cosmic nicknames are not only insensitive, but can be actively harmful.

NASA is examining its use of unofficial terminology for cosmic objects as part of its commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion… Often seemingly innocuous nicknames can be harmful and detract from the science.

The Agency will be working with diversity, inclusion, and equity experts in the astronomical and physical sciences to provide guidance and recommendations for other nicknames and terms for review.