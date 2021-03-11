NASA Releases Audio Of Wind On Mars And It’s Really Eerie

PA

NASA has released an eerie audio recording of what Mars’s soundscape is like.

The clip, which was shared yesterday, March 10, illustrates how windy the weather on the Red Planet is, and it sounds like something from a horror movie.

The sounds were recorded by the Perseverance rover’s SuperCam microphone.

Sharing the sounds online, the NASA’s Perseverance Mars Rover Twitter account wrote alongside it, ‘Things are sounding really good here. Listen to the first sounds of wind captured by my SuperCam microphone. This mic is located at the top of my mast. For this recording, my mast was still down so the sound is a bit muffled.’

Listen to it here:

According to Vice, another sound that was recorded was the acoustic clicks of its own laser shots as they hit a target about 10 feet away. Scientists use the laser to study nearby Martian formations. You can listen to that here.

The rover landed on Mars on February 18 in the Jezero Crater, a spot that was dubbed as perfect for looking for alien fossils.

The crater is thought to have once been a river the size of Lake Tahoe, so it’s hoped that Perseverance will find the fossils of ancient microbes that would have swum in the waters a long, long time ago.

Yesterday’s audio recordings demonstrate that the rover is hard at work after being on the planet for nearly a month. Despite having landed on February 18, it didn’t take its first test drive until March 4.

During its landing, eagled-eyed viewers who watched the landing from Earth thought the rover’s parachute boasted some kind of secret message.

The parachute had an asymmetrical white and red pattern on it that they believe pertains to ASCII code, a form of electronic communication that uses codes to represent text. The text supposedly read, ‘Dare mighty things.’

Perseverance isn’t alone up there, however. China also successfully landed its own rover on the red planet last month in a bid to search for alien life.

This is the first time the country has successfully landed on Mars; they attempted to reach the planet in 2011 but failed.

China’s rover is expected to spend three months there, while Perseverance will be located on Mars for one Martian year (about 687 Earth days), BBC News reported.

Life long and prosper, Perseverance.

