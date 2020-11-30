NASA Responds To Inspirational Boy Who Dreams Of Working For Mission Control RTÉ

Six-year-old Adam King won over the hearts of Ireland after appearing on The Late Late Toy Show, and now he’s won over the hearts of NASA too.

Adam featured on the popular Irish television show on Friday, November 27, and discussed his dreams of one day working for NASA.

The schoolboy, who uses a wheelchair due to having brittle bones, understands he can’t become an astronaut because of his condition, so wants to work for NASA’s Mission Control instead.

You can watch Adam talk about it here:

Discussing his sky-high dreams with TV host Ryan Tubridy, who asked the six-year-old what he wants to be when he grows up, Adam says, ‘CAPCOM in NASA. It’s captain of ground control.’

Ryan then asks Adam if he wanted to be an astronaut at one point, to which the young boy replies, ‘Well I can’t be an astronaut because I have brittle bones.’ Did your heart just completely melt? Yeah, mine too.

Since the show aired on Friday, several astronauts caught wind of Adam’s feature on The Late Late Toy Show and tweeted their support, before NASA itself responded too.

British astronaut Tim Peake wrote, ‘What a superstar you are Adam, warming hearts when we need it most. We need to get you into Mission Control @esa!’

Meanwhile, Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield tweeted, ‘Adam – I’ve been lucky enough to CAPCOM many spaceflights. We should talk space together. Take care, be good.’

NASA then tweeted on Saturday, November 28:

Adam’s kind heart and adventurous spirit inspires us. There’s space for everybody at NASA, and we can’t wait for him to one day join our team of dreamers. We’ll be here when he’s ready.

Other people took to social media to discuss Adam’s feature on the show, and how amazing it is that NASA responded.

Replying to NASA’s tweet, one person wrote, ‘So folks around the world wondering why @NASA is trending. Was it a new galaxy or planet? No it was a bright young star named Adam. Well done all involved making this young lads dreams come thru.’

Another person replied, ‘OK, officially too much. Would love to see Adam’s face when he sees this!’

The ‘too much’ feels was a reoccurring theme…

If that wasn’t enough to fill your heart with joy, The Late Late Toy Show launched a charity appeal on Friday’s show and, in just 24 hours, it had raised an impressive €6.2 million, RTE reports.