NASA Scientists Detect Evidence Of Possible 'Parallel Universe' Where Time Runs Backward NASA/University of Hawai'i at Manoa

NASA scientists have detected evidence of a possible ‘parallel universe’ where time runs backwards.

The discovery was made in Antarctica, and it’s fair to say it’s like something out of Stranger Things.

A group of researchers, including Peter Gorham, a professor of physics at the University of Hawai’i at Manoa, found the new evidence using NASA’s Antarctic Impulsive Transient Antenna (ANITA) which was transported by a giant balloon.

The balloon carried all 48 of ANITA’s antennas across a million square kilometres of Antarctica’s frozen landscape looking for high energy particles, also known as neutrinos, arriving from space.

ANITA University of Hawai‘i News/YouTube

Neutrinos are fundamental particles of the universe, formed in the incredible energy of the Big Bang, and can apparently tell scientists a lot – from the birth of the universe to the nuclear reactions that power cities.

Why Antarctica, you ask? Well, it’s said to be the ‘ideal’ place to look for these particles.

Gorham explained to University of Hawai’i News:

Antarctica has several properties that make it really ideal for what we want to do, and ice has an amazing property in Antarctica of being almost completely clear to radio waves, that, if you flew over Antarctica with radio eyes, you could see right through the ice several miles deep into it and see the subcontinent below.

Initially believing they hadn’t found anything after two previous flights, Gorham and the team went over their data again to find a particular signal which was a signature of a high-energy particle.

While it wasn’t the particle they were looking for, they had found what they thought was impossible – the particle was exploding out of the ground.

The particles they were looking for typically come down to Earth from space, but these heavier particles appeared to be coming from up out of the ice.

The unique discovery was first made in 2016 but has been followed by years of theories. Now, some have even concluded the discovery can’t be explained by physics.

The Upside down gate Netflix

With that in mind, the only way to explain it seems to be the existence of some kind of parallel universe which was created in the same Big Bang as our own, New Scientist reports.

In this parallel universe, everything would be opposite to ours: left would be right, up would be down and time would run backwards – however, Gorham said that not everyone is comfortable with that theory.

Shook? Me too.

Maybe the Stranger Things writers were on to something when they created ‘the upside down’ after all…