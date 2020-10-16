New Gene Therapy Restores 8-Year-Old Boy’s Sight

About a week later, I noticed he could get dressed by [himself]. He could get his shoes on by himself, independently.

He is so much more confident. Like getting dressed by himself, matching clothes, doesn’t have to have things enlarged. Being able to [see], even when it’s dark outside, no lights on and it is a cloudy day. He would have to, at school, keep the lights on.

Now he is able to function as a normal child. This is a story of hope.