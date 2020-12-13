New Image Reveals How City Skylines May Look On The Moon

On the inside we thought hard about the human experience, in terms of lighting conditions, flexible architecture that can be reconfigured as needed, and also high floor to ceiling space – lunar one-sixth G means crew members can reach up much higher, and we encourage that using grabbing bars and other simple aids.

Retired NASA astronaut Jeffrey Hoffman, Professor at MIT’s Department of Aeronautics and Astronautics, gave us feedback on improving the living and working space from his personal experience.