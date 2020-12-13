New Image Reveals How City Skylines May Look On The Moon
New images reveal what city skylines might look like if inhabitable structures are built on the Moon, with European Space Agency (ESA) engineers now assessing what a ‘Moon village habitat’ could involve.
NASA intends to send a man and woman to the moon again by 2024, with part of the mission involving creating a sustainable Moon colony where engineers could learn how to use lunar resources. This will involve building a base on the lunar surface, from which astronauts could eventually take off to Mars.
Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM), the architectural firm behind many of the world’s tallest skyscrapers, has now been working on a habitat for a future Moon Village, with its proposal having been examined by ESA experts from the Agency’s mission-evaluating Concurrent Design Facility.
According to a press release from the ESA, it’s believed that an ‘innovative, four-person semi-inflatable structure’ designed by SOM could well be built on the lunar surface in the not-too-distant future.
Inspired by the inflatable BEAM module that’s currently attached to the International Space Station, SOM’s design is a semi-inflatable shell structure intended to offer ‘the highest possible volume to mass ratio’.
Once this four-storey habitat is inflated on the surface of the moon, it could reach approximately double the size of its original internal volume.
The structure would be inflated by astronauts or by rovers teleoperated from the Gateway station around the Moon. It can reportedly keep the four person crew alive and comfortable for periods of up to 300 days at the time.
SOM study leader Daniel Inocente said:
On the inside we thought hard about the human experience, in terms of lighting conditions, flexible architecture that can be reconfigured as needed, and also high floor to ceiling space – lunar one-sixth G means crew members can reach up much higher, and we encourage that using grabbing bars and other simple aids.
Retired NASA astronaut Jeffrey Hoffman, Professor at MIT’s Department of Aeronautics and Astronautics, gave us feedback on improving the living and working space from his personal experience.
The chosen site for the base is the rim of Shackleton crater next to the lunar South Pole, an area described as ‘the most desirable real estate in the Solar System’.
This location avoids the dramatic temperature extremes of the Moon’s two-week days and nights, while offering near-continuous sunlight for solar power, a view of Earth and access to water ice deposits found in adjacent permanently-shadowed craters.
CreditsThe European Space Agency (ESA)
