Nobel Prize-Winning Black Hole Expert Claims There Were Universes Before Ours
A Nobel Prize-winning physicist has predicted other universes existed before the Big Bang, and that there will be more Big Bangs in the future.
Sir Roger Penrose of the University of Oxford, who recently won half the 2020 Nobel Prize in physics for his work on black holes, said evidence of dead black holes visible to Earth right now provide evidence for previous universes.
Sir Roger calls these dead black hole sightings Hawking Points; named after Professor Stephen Hawking who theorised black holes leak warm radiation after they die.
According to Sir Roger, these Hawking Points are evidence of dying black holes that existed in previous universes, or ‘aeons’. He thinks a universe will perpetually expand until its matter completely decays and a new universe will be born.
Sir Roger told The Telegraph:
The Big Bang was not the beginning. There was something before the Big Bang and that something is what we will have in our future.
The six Hawking Points visible today are around eight times larger than the diameter of Earth’s moon, and are visibly emitting warm radiation.
According to Sir Roger’s ‘crazy theory’, these dying back holes are now reaching the end of their lifespan; a lifespan far greater than the universe from which they originate.
Sir Roger added:
So our Big Bang began with something which was the remote future of a previous aeon and there would have been similar black holes evaporating away, via Hawking evaporation, and they would produce these points in the sky, that I call Hawking Points.
We are seeing them. These points are about eight times the diameter of the Moon and are slightly warmed up regions. There is pretty good evidence for at least six of these points.
Sir Roger has published his theory of Hawking Points in Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.
While it’s a controversial theory, many scientists, up until relatively recently in terms of scientific history, thought black holes didn’t exist.
Even the late, great Albert Einstein dismissed the idea of black holes as mathematical theory, and not provable physical entities.
Sir Roger’s prize-winning work on black holes was originally published in 1964, and his groundbreaking paper provided evidence for Einstein’s seminal theory of General Relativity.
He wrote the paper in his mid-thirties, and now 89, he has just been awarded the Nobel Prize yesterday, on October 7.
Sir Roger told the BBC:
It was an extreme honour and great pleasure to hear the news this morning, in a slightly unusual way – I had to get out of my shower to hear it.
He shares the award with Reinhard Genzel and Andrea Ghez, and the three will also share the 10 million krona (£864,200) prize money.
