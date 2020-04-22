One Of First Exoplanets Ever Discovered Is Not Actually Exoplanet At All, Scientists Claim NASA/A. Gáspár and G. Rieke/University of Arizona/M. Kornmesser

The thing is with science, we can spend years believing something to be an exact science, only for someone to make another new discovery years down the line which blows everything we once knew out the water.

Remember when we believed the Earth was flat? Or that the atom was the smallest thing?

At first, we thought that Formalhaut b was one of the first exoplanets recorded by the Hubble Space Telescope, and yet, a decade later, its disappearance has left a debate over whether it really existed in the first place.

Now, two scientists are arguing that in reality, Hubble had picked up on something much rarer – something they believe to be the aftermath of a momentous collision between two objects in the grey zone found between asteroids and comets.

These days databases are full of exoplanets – the name given to planets orbiting other stars – but just over a decade ago the numbers were few and far in between.

In 2008, Formalhaut b was revealed as the first exoplanet to be discovered directly from light in the visible part of the spectrum.

Although the planet is far hotter than the sun, and therefore scientists knew there was no chance it could support advanced life, its discovery was exciting because of how brightly it shone in the sky.

Formalhaut was believed to be so special that it was even given an official name – Dagon, after a Middle-Eastern god.

However, Dr Andras Gaspar, from the University of Arizona, doesn’t believe there is a planet at all.

Questions surrounding Dagon were raised after astronomers failed to find similar objects around other stars, because no other exoplanets could be found shining so bright that humans could see.

These thoughts are echoed by Professor George Rieke. Together, Rieke and Gaspar reported in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, that when Hubble photographed Fomalhaut again in 2014, there was no sign of an accompanying planet.

In a statement, Gaspar said, as per IFL Science:

Our study, which analysed all available archival Hubble data on Fomalhaut, revealed several characteristics that together paint a picture that the planet-sized object may never have existed in the first place.

Instead, they believe two super-comets collided just before Hubble took the first images, therefore producing a thick cloud of debris which light up the sky.

Their beliefs could soon be proven, if the James Webb Space Telescope finally launches, because Formalhaut is on its priority observation list.