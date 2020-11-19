unilad
Oxford Coronavirus Vaccine Creates Strong Signs Of Immunity In 99% Of People

by : Julia Banim on : 19 Nov 2020 14:20
The Oxford coronavirus vaccine has been shown to create strong signs of immunity in 99% of people, regardless of their age.

Researchers working on the Oxford vaccine have stated that the Lancet phase two findings, drawn from the data of 560 healthy adult volunteers, show ‘encouraging’ signs.

The research team is also currently testing whether or not the vaccine, which is manufactured by AstraZeneca, will stop people developing coronavirus in more extensive phase three trials, the early results of which are expected in the weeks to come.

vaccinevaccinePA Images

The teams behind three other coronavirus vaccines – Pfizer/BioNTech, Sputnik and Moderna – have already reported promising preliminary data from their respective phase three trials.

The data from the Oxford vaccine, published in The Lancet peer reviewed journal, is said to be from an earlier stage, with researchers having tested out aspects such as safety and bodily responses to the vaccine.

It’s been reported that this vaccine, named ChAdOx1 nCov-2019, could likely be easier to roll out in the long term as it doesn’t need to be kept at a such cold temperatures. The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, for example, needs to be kept at -80°C.

The UK government has ordered a greater quantity of the Oxford vaccine than any other vaccine, BBC News reports, having ordered 100 million doses, compared with 40 million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and just five million of the Moderna vaccine.

Russia VaccineRussia VaccinePA Images

Study lead Professor Andrew Pollard, said he was ‘absolutely delighted with the results’ that reportedly showed a strong immune response even among people over the age of 70.

Discussing whether or not the Oxford vaccine could protect people against the virus, Professor Pollard explained that the researchers were ‘not there yet’. However, it’s thought the data will probably be released ‘before Christmas’.

According to Professor Pollard, there is ‘no competition’ with the other vaccines out there, and he has stressed that multiple vaccines will be required to successfully ‘protect people around the globe’.

As they have weaker immune systems, vaccines tend not to be as effective in older people. However, these results suggest the Oxford vaccine could work well among older adults, with those aged 56-60 and the over-70s showing similar immune responses as younger adults in the 18-55 bracket.

Covid-19 Vaccine Candidate Is 90% Effective, Manufacturer SaysCovid-19 Vaccine Candidate Is 90% Effective, Manufacturer SaysPA Images
Phase three trials of the vaccine, which began at the end of August, are still ongoing. Once data from this phase is approved by the regulators, the vaccine can then be used on people all across the world.

Topics: Health, Coronavirus

