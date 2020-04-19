Ozone Levels Above The Arctic Reached ‘Concerning’ Record Low
NASA researchers have expressed their concern as ozone levels above the Arctic reached a record low for March.
Greenhouse gases and chemicals manufactured on Earth are responsible for depleting the ozone layer, which is the area of Earth’s stratosphere that absorbs most of the sun’s ultraviolet radiation, preventing it from hitting Earth’s surface.
As a result of this depletion, ‘holes’ have formed over the Earth’s polar regions. The ozone hole over Antarctica, in the southern hemisphere, forms every winter, but has been shrinking over the past years thanks to continued efforts to protect the ozone layer, agreed with the Montreal Protocol treaty in 1987.
This year, however, a vast ozone hole opened above the North Pole, as NASA researchers found ozone levels above the Arctic reached a record low for March.
In a report released earlier this week, the space agency stated levels reached their lowest point on March 12, measuring 205 Dobson units – the unit of measurement used to measure ozone concentration.
Similar low ozone levels have occurred in the upper atmosphere, or stratosphere, in 1997 and 2011, though the lowest ozone value observed in the Arctic in March is usually around 240 Dobson units.
This was how the ozone layer looked on March 12, 2020:
NASA refers to the drop as a ‘depletion’ rather than a ‘hole’; for comparison, ozone levels over Antarctica typically drop to about 120 Dobson units, meaning the ozone loss over the Arctic is still much less than the annual hole that occurs over Antarctica.
However, Martin Dameris, an atmospheric scientist at the German Aerospace Center in Oberpfaffenhofen, expressed his belief that ‘this is the first time you can speak about a real ozone hole in the Arctic’, Nature reports.
Paul Newman, chief scientist for Earth Sciences at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, commented on the findings, saying:
This year’s low Arctic ozone happens about once per decade.
For the overall health of the ozone layer, this is concerning since Arctic ozone levels are typically high during March and April.
NASA explains last month’s Arctic ozone depletion was caused by a combination of factors that arose due to ‘unusually weak upper atmospheric “wave” events from December through March.’
In a similar way to how weather systems work on Earth, these ‘waves’ drive air through the upper atmosphere.
The agency continue:
In a typical year, these waves travel upward from the mid-latitude lower atmosphere to disrupt the circumpolar winds that swirl around the Arctic. When they disrupt the polar winds, they do two things. First, they bring with them ozone from other parts of the stratosphere, replenishing the reservoir over the Arctic.
The mixing has a second effect, which is to warm the Arctic air. The warmer temperatures then make conditions unfavorable for the formation of polar stratospheric clouds. These clouds enable the release of chlorine for ozone-depleting reactions.
This was how the ozone layer looked on March 12, 2019, a ‘typical’ year:
In December 2019 and January to March of 2020, the stratospheric wave events were weak, meaning they did not disrupt the polar winds as they would have in a ‘typical’ year.
As a result, the stratosphere remained cold, leading to the formation of polar stratospheric clouds which allowed chemical reactions to release reactive forms of chlorine and cause ozone depletion.
Newman added:
We don’t know what caused the wave dynamics to be weak this year.
But we do know that if we hadn’t stopped putting chlorofluorocarbons into the atmosphere because of the Montreal Protocol, the Arctic depletion this year would have been much worse.
The depletion isn’t a health threat, though if the hole drifts to lower latitudes over more populated areas people might need to apply sunscreen to avoid sunburn.
NASA, along with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, will continue to monitor the stratospheric ozone using satellites.
