Pentagon Found 'Vehicles Not Made On This Earth' Wikimedia/US Department Of Defence

Officials who previously worked within the department that investigates UFOs in the Pentagon have said they found ‘vehicles not made on this Earth’.

Advert

Eric W. Davis, an astrophysicist who worked as a subcontractor and then a consultant for the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Programme since 2007, said he examined materials which he concluded ‘we couldn’t make ourselves’ on this planet.

The programme was said to be disbanded back in 2012. However, officials who used to work within the organisation have revealed it has continued to operate under a different name and within a different department.

navy release ufo reports 1 US Department of Defense

Harry Reid, the former Senator who pushed for the UFO programme to be created in the first place, believes vehicles from other walks of life have crashed into the US and been investigated.

Advert

He said:

After looking into this, I came to the conclusion that there were reports — some were substantive, some not so substantive — that there were actual materials that the government and the private sector had in their possession. It is extremely important that information about the discovery of physical materials or retrieved craft come out.

The Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon Task Force, which is part of the Office of Naval Intelligence, investigates unidentified aerial objects, however its findings have only ever been discussed in classified briefings. Earlier this year, videos of such ‘unidentified aerial phenomena’ were released by the Pentagon.

pentagon releases videos of ufo US Department of Defense

Now, the organisation is being called upon to reveal some of its findings every six months, despite the fact Pentagon officials are currently not permitted to discuss the programme.

Last month, the US Senate Intelligence Committee put pressure on the Pentagon to reveal its UFO files, asking for Department of Defense bosses to publish a report on the secret Navy programme’s findings.

Defense bosses claimed the previously secret multi-million dollar programme called the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Programme had disbanded in 2012.

At the time, a spokesperson said:

Advert

It was determined that there were other, higher priority issues that merited funding and it was in the best interest of the DoD to make a change.

ufo Wikimedia

However, according to the New York Times the committee said it ‘supports the efforts of the Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon Task Force,’ which very much appears to confirm the programme still exists.

Meanwhile, people who previously worked in the department told the publication it continues to exist but in a different office, with a different name.

The programme, which began under the Defence Intelligence Agency in 2007, is now said to have moved to the Office of Naval Intelligence under the title of the Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon Task Force.

Former military intelligence official and the programme’s previous director, Luis Elizondo, said: ‘It no longer has to hide in the shadows.’

Whether the Pentagon will be forced to share the information will be decided as part of a 2021 intelligence authorisation bill.