People Are Asking If One Single Cheeto Could Destroy International Space Station

People Think One Single Cheeto Could Destroy NASA's Space Station NASA/Soundcloud

‘Could one single Cheeto puff destroy the International Space Station (ISS) if the two directly collided?’ is the question on the mind of many internet users.

Over on Reddit, it has sparked a huge debate on just what the impact of such a collision would have after a seven-year-old posed the strange but complex question.

Advert 10

While the majority consensus among engineers who commented on the post is that the Cheeto would have minimal effect and that all those aboard the ISS would be safe, they did debate on just how much destruction a single cheese puff could cause.

While the question may seem ridiculous at first, when you consider that anything hurtling through space towards ISS is travelling at a speed of around 9.3 miles per second, even a single crisp poses a risk.

NASA

While the ISS has had to dodge larger space junk in the past, engineers agreed that a crisp would leave much less damage.

Advert 10

One aerospace engineer who weighed in on the question said that even at the impact of nine miles per second, they would expect the Cheeto to vaporise on contact with the ISS. ‘Depending where it hit, it may leave a dent,’ the user wrote.

Engineers also credited the low density of the snack: ‘Certainly, I would expect the spongy/porous/very low-density material of the Cheeto puff to have far less of an effect than a denser material of the same mass,’ the user said.

One user estimated that if a Cheeto puff hit a part of the ISS that does not have micrometeoroid protection at nine miles per second, it would blow ‘a 10cm diameter hole’ into the wall.

‘This would be dangerous, and the spalling would likely kill anyone in the module at the time, but the station would take long enough to depressurise to give time to either isolate the stricken module or get everyone into the Soyuz/Dragon and get ready to go home,’ they added, referring to the NASA rocket.

Advert 10