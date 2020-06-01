People Think They’ve Spotted Loads Of UFOs On The SpaceX Live Stream
In case you missed it, the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, carrying two NASA astronauts, successfully docked at the International Space Station over the weekend, May 31.
The historic event saw Douglas Hurley and Bob Behnken become the first astronauts to travel on a manned space flight from US soil in nine years, and the first astronauts to do so in a spacecraft made by a private company.
Thousands of people gathered outside their homes to see SpaceX’s Falcon 9 – the rocket carrying the Dragon capsule – travel across the sky just below the moon, as it entered space, and it was an incredible sight to behold.
However, while most of us were busy concentrating on watching the astronauts successfully depart on their mission to space, some people reckon they saw a little bit more than just a successful launch.
Many of the people watching the SpaceX live stream think they’ve spotted a number of UFOs during various points in the transmission.
‘Did y’all see the #ufo on camera today….. watch this!!!’ one person tweeted. ‘We just saw this!! This is us recording from our tv! #SpaceLaunchLIVE #SpaceX’
Another added:
Did anyone see those flashing lights as the dragon separated from the module out in space? Possible UFO? #SpaceX
‘I saw at least 3 different UFO’s that did not resemble or move like space debris during the #SpaceX launch,’ a third added.
According to UFO expert Pedro Ramirez, two UFOs were spotted during the launch of Falcon 9, however he confirmed they were still looking into sightings from fans.
Writing on his Facebook page, Ramirez explained:
May 30, 2020. So far two UFOs have been detected during launch, the first of them can be observed very close to the stratosphere, the next one seems to be closer to the Crew Dragon, however we are still checking the captured material from ground by the fans.
During the mission’s development, we will be looking out for everything that could arise around UFOs in space, especially those who may be close to the time of coupling with the ISS… It’s time to believe.
The sightings came after the SpaceX spacecraft became the first manned space flight to leave US soil in nine years, as well as SpaceX’s first ever human flight.
After the Dragon capsule successfully made it to the International Space Station, SpaceX owner Elon Musk said he was rather emotional from it all.
Musk said:
I’m really quite overcome with emotion on this day. It’s kind of hard to talk, frankly. I’ve spent 18 years working toward this goal, so it’s hard to believe that it’s happened.
It is a little hard to process. I think at this point I haven’t sorted out my emotions.
This is hopefully the first step on a journey towards civilisation on Mars, of life becoming multi-planetary, a base on the moon and expanding beyond Earth.
The goal of the Demo-2 mission was to show that Musk’s company can take astronauts to the International Space Station and return them safely.
