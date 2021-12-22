Perfectly Preserved Baby Dinosaur Found Inside Its Egg In Groundbreaking Discovery

An unprecedented dinosaur discovery has been made as the fossil of a baby perfectly preserved inside it’s egg has been found.

The fossil was found in China’s Jiangxi province and was first acquired in 2000 by Liang Lu, a director of stone company Yingliang Group.

It ended up in storage for about 10 years before staff rediscovered it in a box during the construction of the Yingliang Stone Nature History Museum.

The dinosaur inside the fossil has been named ‘Baby Yinglang’ and is such a fortunate find because it has remained intact for around 70 million years with very little damage.

‘It is an amazing specimen … I have been working on dinosaur eggs for 25 years and have yet to see anything like it,’ Darla Zelenitsky, an associate professor in the department of geoscience at the University of Calgary in Canada, told CNN.

‘Up until now, little has been known of what was going on inside a dinosaur’s egg prior to hatching, as there are so few embryonic skeletons, particularly those that are complete and preserved in a life pose,’ she added.

Baby dinosaur bones are small and fragile, and are therefore only rarely preserved as fossils, making this discovery all the more extraordinary.

The dinosaur inside the egg is an oviraptorid, and researchers believe if it had hatched and grown to be an adult it would have been between two and three metres long.

Baby Yinglang is providing new insight into what went on inside dinosaur eggs, as researchers concluded that baby dinosaurs moved and changed their pose within the egg before hatching.

It is similar to modern birds’ ‘tucking’ behaviour, further reinforcing the link between birds and dinosaurs.

All birds are descended from theropods, a group of two-legged dinosaurs that includes the Tyrannosaurus Rex.