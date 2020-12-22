unilad
Pfizer, BioNTech And Moderna Test Vaccines Against New Covid-19 Variant In UK

by : Emma Rosemurgey on : 22 Dec 2020 12:44
PA Images

Pfizer, BioNTech and Moderna have all revealed they’re carrying out tests to see how well the COVID-19 vaccines protect against the new strain that’s currently spreading across the UK.

Earlier today, December 22, the vaccination manufacturers said they were confident that the jabs would still protect against the mutated virus, however it could take a few weeks of testing before they can say for certain.

It comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that the new variant of coronavirus could be up to 70% more transmissible, however there has been no evidence so far to say that it will make anyone sicker, or have a higher fatality rate.

Covid-19 Vaccine Candidate Is 90% Effective, Manufacturer SaysCovid-19 Vaccine Candidate Is 90% Effective, Manufacturer SaysPA Images

More than 40 countries have since closed their borders to Britain, over fears of the new strain of the virus spreading overseas.

Ugur Sahin, CEO of BioNTech says he is confident that the vaccine, which is currently being distributed in the UK, will be just as effective against the new strain, explaining that ‘scientifically, it is highly likely that the immune response by this vaccine also can deal with the new virus variants.’

He added that the only way to know for sure is to trial the vaccine for ‘about two weeks,’ as per Forbes.

Meanwhile, Pfizer confirmed it had already begun ‘generating data’ to confirm the vaccine would be effective against the newest strain.

