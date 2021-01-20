unilad
‘Potentially Hazardous’ Asteroids To Make ‘Close Approach’ As Biden Inaugurated

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 20 Jan 2021 10:05
CNN/Pixabay

Six asteroids are said to be making a ‘close approach’ to Earth today, January 20, just as President-elect Joe Biden is sworn into office.

NASA has been tracking the asteroids and predict that they will zip past our planet at around 7.47pm EST and will be located approximately 600,000 miles away.

NASA used its Near-Earth Object (NEO) trackers to keep an eye on the large bodies of rock, one of which is described to be almost as big as the New York’s Statue of Liberty, at around 328 to 754ft.

AsteroidAsteroidPixabay

While 600,000 miles way seems pretty far, NASA class an asteroid as ‘potentially hazardous’ if it comes with 4.65 million miles of Earth, as the asteroid is travelling and high speeds.

According to the Express, the asteroid the size of the Statue of Liberty, known as Asteroid 2020 AQ1, was only discovered last week and is thought to be travelling at 27.51km per second, or 61,538mph.

Another asteroid, named Asteroid 2021 BO1, is estimated to be between just four and nine metres wide and is believed to be travelling at 22,570 miles per hour, the Daily Star reports.

AsteroidAsteroidPixabay

Meanwhile, two other asteroids, Asteroid 2021 BS and Asteroid 2021 AC6, will pass just before Biden takes Office and are thought to be between around 151ft and 174ft respectively. These two will pass Earth at more than 25,000mph.

Asteroid 2021 BS will be the furthest away, and will be around 3.6 million miles from Earth.

The last two asteroids, 2021 BK1 and 2021 BL, will reportedly safely pass the planet just hours before the inauguration takes place.

Niamh Shackleton

Topics: Science, Asteroid, Inauguration, Joe Biden, NASA

