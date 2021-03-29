unilad
Psychologist Reveals Sneaky Tactic Shops Use To Get You To Spend More Money

by : Emily Brown on : 29 Mar 2021 09:46
Psychologist Reveals Sneaky Tactic Shops Use To Get You To Spend More Money

Whether it’s putting tempting chocolate bars right by the checkout or covering the aisles with ‘two for £2’ signs, shops have a number of tactics to try and get customers to spend more money. 

Some of these schemes, such as the ones I just mentioned, are easier to spot than others, and after a while we start to cotton on to when we’re being taken advantage of – though admittedly, we often still go along with it.

Other tactics are much more sneaky, such as the one mentioned by psychologist and TikTok user Dr Julie Smith.

Check out her video below:

@drjuliesmithWhere have you spotted the decoy effect? ##sciencefacts ##psychologist ##psychologyfacts ##decoyeffect ##psychology ##learnontiktok♬ Say So (Instrumental Version) [Originally Performed by Doja Cat] – Elliot Van Coup

Dr Julie kicked off her video by holding up two delicious-looking ice-creams, explaining that you could buy a small one for £3, or a large one for £8. Given there’s a £5 gap between the two options, it’s likely that most people would probably opt for the cheaper option as paying £8 for one ice cream cone is pretty extortionate, Julie explained.

In an effort to make the £8 cone more appealing, then, shops make use of the ‘decoy effect’ by introducing a third option – in this case a medium cone costing £7.

Describing this tactic as the ‘framing effect’, Julie said: ‘[The decoy cone] is only there to make the larger cone seem like a better deal. Without the decoy you’re comparing a £3 cone to an £8 cone, but with the decoy – why not go large? It’s only £1 more.’

TikToker explains the decoy effect@drjuliesmith/TikTok
Though she chose to use ice cream to demonstrate the scheme, Julie noted that we come across offers like this pretty much every day, in ‘coffee shops, fast food outlets and even tech giants’.

The TikToker said she didn’t want to name any names, but gave a not-so-subtle example by putting in some Apple AirPods.

Julie’s video certainly offers a good explanation for the kind of prices and deals shops offer, but at the end of the day, if you really want that large cone, you’re probably still going to succumb to the temptation.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Emily Brown

Emily Brown

Topics: Science, Psychology

