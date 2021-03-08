Radio Blast Detected In Space From Furthest Distance Ever Recorded

Pexels

Astronomers have detected a radio blast in space at the furthest distance ever recorded, with the help of the European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope (ESO’s VLT).

The blast originated from a quasar that is said to be so far away the light took 13 billion years to reach Earth. Incredibly, this means the signals are coming from a time when the universe was only 780 million years old.

Distant quasars have previously been detected, however the latest one, nicknamed P172+18, differs due to being ‘radio-loud’, meaning this is the first time radio jets have been detected at such a distance and, consequently, from such an early stage in the history of the universe.

Quasars are very bright objects, powered by supermassive black holes and positioned at the centre of some galaxies. Energy is released as the black hole consumes the gas around it, this allows astronomers to observe them despite being a great distance away.

Of all quasars, classified by astronomers as ‘radio-loud’, only 10% have jets that give off a bright shine at radio frequencies, EurekAlert! reports.

P172+18 is fuelled by a black hole that’s consuming gas at a rapid rate and is around 300 million times larger than the sun.

Astronomer and fellow at Chile’s ESO, Chiara Mazzucchelli, who led the discovery alongside Eduardo Bañados of Germany’s Max Planck Institute for Astronomy, said:

The black hole is eating up matter very rapidly, growing in mass at one of the highest rates ever observed.

Astronomers believe there’s a connection between the fast growth of supermassive black holes and powerful radio jets detected in quasars such as P172+18.

It’s thought the jets are able to disrupt gas surrounding the black hole, thereby speeding up the rate at which gas is consumed.

It’s thought that studying radio-loud quasars could therefore provide important insights into how black holes grew to such enormous sizes in a short period of time following the Big Bang and the early stages of the universe.

Mazzucchelli said:

I find it very exciting to discover ‘new’ black holes for the first time, and to provide one more building block to understand the primordial Universe, where we come from, and ultimately ourselves.

Going forward, it’s believed this radio loud quasar could help astronomers unlock more secrets from the early days of the universe, and it’s hoped there will be more of its kind to come.