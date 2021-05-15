Rare Radioactive Isotopes Likely Created By Supernova Found 5,000 Feet Under The Sea

Pixabay/PA

So-called ‘alien’ isotopes have been discovered at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean in the ocean’s crust.

Reportedly the isotope is made up of rare radioactive plutonium and dates back millions of years, with some believing the element, named Plutonium-244, is proof of some kind-of violent event a long time ago.

Advert 10

Scientists think the event in question could have been a supernova which led to the isotope landing on Earth.

Dr Michael Hotchkis, Principal Research Scientist at the Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organisation’s (ANSTO) Centre for Accelerator Science and co-author of a recent paper which investigated how heavy elements like Plutonium-244 ended up on our planet, said that while supernovae and neutron star mergers are needed to create some elements, it’s ‘not clear if supernovae are powerful enough to account for the range of elements that are around us’.

In a recent press release by ANSTO, it explains that two nuclear reaction processes are proposed to explain the formation of heavy elements: ‘the slow neutron capture process (s-process) or the rapid neutron capture process (r-process)’.

Advert 10

The s-process is said it occurs in many stars, but there’s still a lot of uncertainty surrounding the r-process and where it happens.

Hotchkis explained:

Some years ago, it was suggested that the r-process happens in supernovae, but it remains unclear if such events generate enough of these elements. Or did it happen in a much rarer event, such as a neutron star merger?

The study’s lead author Anton Wallner added, as per Mail Online, ‘The story is complicated – possibly this plutonium-244 was produced in supernova explosions or it could be left over from a much older, but even more spectacular event such as a neutron star detonation.’

Advert 10

PA Images

‘Our data could be the first evidence that supernovae do indeed produce plutonium-244,’ Wallner added.

Another element known as iron-60 was also discovered; both this and Plutonium-244 existed when the Earth was formed billions of years ago.