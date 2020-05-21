Rare Toothless Dinosaur Identified As Tyrannosaurus Rex And Velociraptor Relative

Elaphrosaurs had long necks, stumpy arms with small hands, and relatively lightly built bodies. As dinosaurs go, they were rather bizarre.

The few known skulls of elaphrosaurs show that the youngsters had teeth, but that the adults lost their teeth and replaced them with a horny beak.

We don’t know if this is true for the Victorian elaphrosaur yet — but we might find out if we ever discover a skull.