Salmon Sperm Cups Could Help Save The Environment

The Journal of the American Chemical Society/Alamy

Armed with spunk and moxie, scientists have made plastic cups from salmon sperm – and they could help save the planet.

Even with the knowledge of its crippling impact on the environment, whether it’s the toxic fumes of landfills or rubbish flooding oceans, we’re far too reliant on plastic. Globally, there’s an estimated 8.3 billion tonnes of plastic, with a measly percentage (around 9%) getting recycled in the US.

Advert 10

Researchers across the world are developing alternatives; for example, over at Tianjin University in China, they’ve managed to create a sustainable, biodegradable plastic from a combination of salmon sperm and vegetable oil.

Alamy

A new paper, published in the Journal of the American Chemical Society, details how the researchers created ‘a solution to transform bio-based hydrogel to bioplastic… and demonstrates the closed-loop recycling of DNA plastics, which will advance the development of sustainable materials’ .

In order to create the material, strands of DNA were extracted from salmon sperm (which could, in theory, be extracted from any living thing) which were then dissolved in water with ionomers, a chemical commonly found in adhesives, which resulted in a gel able to be moulded into various forms, before it’s freeze-dried.

Advert 10

Journal of the American Chemical Society

While resembling plastic, it produces 97% less carbon emissions than the typical plastic manufacturing process. ‘To the best of our knowledge, our reported DNA plastics are the most environmentally sustainable materials of any known plastic,’ lead researcher Dayong Yang said, as per The Times.

‘The sustainability involves all aspects of the production, use, and end-of-life options of DNA plastics,’ the paper details, noting how ‘the raw materials are derived from bio-renewable resources’ and ‘the water-processable strategy is environmentally friendly, not involving high-energy consumption, the use of organic solvents, and the production of by-products’.

Alamy

Advert 10

The team’s creation ‘showed obvious superiority in terms of biodegradability, the production of by-products, [carbon] emission, energy consumption and processing quality’, and hope one day the material may be able to enter the mass market.

‘The potential of DNA that is rapidly and massively produced by the market is of great importance for future applications of DNA plastics,’ they said.

According to a recent report from Beyond Plastics, the plastic industry in the US is expected to become the country’s largest source of greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.