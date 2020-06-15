Scientists Amazed As 50,000-Year-Old Crater Lake Turns From Green To Pink Manoj Nair/Maharashtra Tourism/Twitter

A lake in India has left scientists baffled after mysteriously changing colour turning from green to pink.

Advert

Set in a meteorite impact crater in Maharashtra State, Lonar Lake is believed to be at least around 50,000 years old.

But, the for the first time in our lifetime, the ordinarily blue-green hue of the lake turned to a stunning red-pink colour last week.

Incredible ‘before and after’ photos show the huge difference between the two pigments:

Advert

While further investigations take place, it’s unknown exactly what caused the lake to change colour so dramatically. Experts reckon it could be down the salinity levels changing and the presence of a particular algae, which could be responsible for the change.

Local reports suggest a similar colour change took place around 2,000 years ago, however it’s believed the change wasn’t quite so dramatic, and unlikely to have gathered as much attention as this time around.

To get to the bottom of the pink hue, scientists have sent samples off to the National Environment Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) so they can undergo a detailed analysis.

However, while we wait for some official results to come back, local geologist Gajanan Kharat has offered an explanation as to what could be behind the change.

Speaking on a video posted to Twitter by Maharashtra Tourism, he explained:

Salinity in the lake has increased as water level has gone down drastically this year and it has become warmer too resulting in overgrowth of algae. This algae turns reddish in warmer temperatures and hence the lake turned pink overnight.

Kharat’s ideas are backed up local professor Suresh Mapari, who told a local newspaper that the red pigment was released by a larger-than-usual bloom of Halobacteria, naming Dunaliella salina algae as the reasoning.

Advert

At an impressive 1.8 kilometres wide and 150 metres deep, the Lonar Lake is located in the biggest crater known to exist in volcanic rock on Earth.

The crater is believed to have been caused due to a cosmic impact as a result of the presence of maskelynite, IFL Science reports. However, when it was discovered in the 19th century, scientists originally attributed to being of volcanic origin.

Scientists continue to be fascinated by the crater and the lake, after research in 2007 discovered it to be simultaneously alkaline and saline.

No doubt the Lonar Lake will continue to throw up more surprises in the future.