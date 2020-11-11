unilad
Scientists Develop Mini Machines That Deliver Medicine By Latching Onto The Intestine

by : Hannah Smith on : 11 Nov 2020 15:38
Johns Hopkins University

‘Microdevices’ that can move through human bodies to release medicine directly where it’s needed have been revealed by a group of researchers, and they have an odd inspiration to thank.

The tiny devices, called ‘Theragrippers’, are based on a parasitic worm that clamps onto its host’s intestines. A team of Johns Hopkins researchers designed tiny, star-shaped microdevices that can latch onto and release drugs into specific parts of the body, mimicking the way the parasitic hookwork attaches itself to its host’s intenstines.

Results from animal trials of the technology, led by Dr. David Gracias, and Dr. Florin Selaru, were recently published in the Science Advances journal.

Johns Hopkins University

The microdevices are made of metal and thin film ‘grippers’, which are coated in a heat-sensitive wax. Unlike other biomedical devices, the Theragrippers do not rely on signals or a power source to work. Instead, the wax coating dissolves when it reaches a certain temperature, causing the device to clamp onto the intestine while the medicine is delivered, before releasing and continuing through the digestive system.

According to SciTechDaily, Dr. Gracias explained that:

We have seen the introduction of dynamic, microfabricated smart devices that can be controlled by electrical or chemical signals.

But these grippers are so small that batteries, antennas and other components will not fit on them.

Instead, they operate like small, compressed springs with a temperature-triggered coating on the devices that releases the stored energy autonomously at body temperature.

Each Theragripper is the size of a dust speck, meaning potentially thousands can be deployed into the human body at one time.

Being able to control the precise dosage of this kind of medicine has long been an issue of concern, as orally ingested drugs can sometimes pass all the way through the human body before the full dosage has been released.

Johns Hopkins University
Dr Selaru said:

We’ve been working to solve this problem by designing these small drug carriers that can autonomously latch onto the intestinal mucosa and keep the drug load inside the GI tract for a desired duration of time.

In the study, about 6,000 Theragrippers, each loaded with a painkiller, were ingested on a 3-inch silicon wafer. The researchers found animals that were administered Theragrippers ended up with a higher concentration of the painkiller in their bloodstreams than those that weren’t, with the drug staying in their system for nearly 12 hours – six times longer than normal.

It sounds effective, but it’s possible that human patients may take some convincing before they let thousands of tiny metal parasites go crawling around their intestines.

