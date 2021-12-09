Scientists Discover ‘Alien World’ Ten Times The Size Of Jupiter

Alamy/@ESO/Twitter

Scientists have discovered an enormous ‘alien world’ believed to be 10 times the size of Jupiter, making it one of the heaviest planets ever found.

Located approximately 325 light-years away (1,910,553,300,905,733 miles) in the Centaurus constellation, the European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope (ESO’s VLT) managed to capture an image of a planet orbiting b Centauri, a two-star system which can actually be seen with the naked eye.

Advert 10

The system has at least six times the mass of our Sun, ‘making it by far the most massive system around which a planet has been confirmed’, according to the ESO. Prior to this discovering, no planets had ever been spotted around stars three times as big as the Sun, never mind six.

Loading…

The findings were revealed in a new study, published in the Nature journal. ‘Finding a planet around b Centauri was very exciting since it completely changes the picture about massive stars as planet hosts,’ Markus Janson, an astronomer at Stockholm University and first author of the study, said in a press release.

The star at the centre of the b Centauri system is more than thrice as hot as the Sun, giving off a huge amount of ultraviolet and X-ray radiation. As a result of its massive mass and heat, planet formation is usually far less likely as the surrounding material evaporates quicker.

Advert 10

ESO/L. Calçada

‘B-type stars are generally considered as quite destructive and dangerous environments, so it was believed that it should be exceedingly difficult to form large planets around them,’ Janson explained, meaning this new world shouldn’t really exist at all.

‘The planet in b Centauri is an alien world in an environment that is completely different from what we experience here on Earth and in our Solar System,’ Gayathri Viswanath, a PhD student at Stockholm University and co-author on the study, added.

‘It’s a harsh environment, dominated by extreme radiation, where everything is on a gigantic scale: the stars are bigger, the planet is bigger, the distances are bigger.’

Advert 10

ESO/Janson et al.

As well as being gigantic, the planet – named b Centauri (AB)b, catchy I know – also moves around the star system in one of the widest orbits ever discovered, estimated at a distance 100 times greater than Jupiter from the Sun. This may be why it’s managed to survive in spite of the star’s immense heat.

It’s hoped the ESO’s VLT will commence observations of the planet later this decade. ‘It will be an intriguing task to try to figure out how it might have formed, which is a mystery at the moment,’ Janson said.