Scientists Discover Chlamydia Species Deep In The Arctic Ocean
Scientists have discovered a new type of chlamydia species deep in the Arctic Ocean.
The new species of the bacteria was discovered where there’s no oxygen and no apparent ‘host organism’ – two things the bacteria typically needs – leaving researchers extremely surprised.
Chlamydia and its related bacteria, known as chlamydiae, was discovered in the ice cold waters and has potentially helped researchers work out how the bacteria came about.
Chlamydiae typically live in the cells of humans, which is why it’s mainly humans who contract the disease through sexual intercourse.
When scientists discovered the bacteria – dubbed the ‘cousin of chlamydia’ – 3km below the surface of the ocean, they were understandably surprised.
They discovered several cousins of chlamydia between 0.1 and 9.4 meters below the seafloor, and learned the new species were related to the bacteria that cause infections in humans and animals.
Jennah Dharamshi of the University of Uppsala, lead author of the study said:
Finding Chlamydiae in this environment was completely unexpected and, of course, raised the question of what they were doing there.
The unique discovery was made during an expedition to Loki’s Castle – no, not the one from Marvel – in the Arctic Ocean between Iceland, Norway and Greenland.
The bacteria was deemed ‘exceptionally abundant’ in the part of the ocean where it was discovered, which had no oxygen and extremely high pressure.
A summary given on Current Biology reads:
The bacterial phylum Chlamydiae is so far composed of obligate symbionts of eukaryotic hosts. Well known for Chlamydiaceae, pathogens of humans and other animals, Chlamydiae also include so-called environmental lineages that primarily infect microbial eukaryotes.
Environmental surveys indicate that Chlamydiae are found in a wider range of environments than anticipated previously. However, the vast majority of this chlamydial diversity has been underexplored, biasing our current understanding of their biology, ecological importance, and evolution.
Basically, there’s lots of types of chlamydiae with one being the type that lives inside humans and animals that causes sexually transmitted disease.
Scientists are currently unsure of its purpose, but the discovery may help scientists understand it in greater detail.
In the meantime, if you think you may have the STD version of the bacteria, you can read about its symptoms and what to do if you have it here.
