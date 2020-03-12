Scientists Discover Chlamydia Species Deep In The Arctic Ocean

The bacterial phylum Chlamydiae is so far composed of obligate symbionts of eukaryotic hosts. Well known for Chlamydiaceae, pathogens of humans and other animals, Chlamydiae also include so-called environmental lineages that primarily infect microbial eukaryotes.

Environmental surveys indicate that Chlamydiae are found in a wider range of environments than anticipated previously. However, the vast majority of this chlamydial diversity has been underexplored, biasing our current understanding of their biology, ecological importance, and evolution.