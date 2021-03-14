Scientists Discover Dinosaur Preserved Sitting On Nest Of Eggs With Fossilised Embryos For First Time
Scientists have discovered a preserved dinosaur sitting on top of a nest containing eggs with fossilised embryos.
The fossil is understood to be an oviraptorosaur, a group of bird-like theropod dinosaurs that walked the Earth during the Cretaceous Period, the third time period of the Mesozoic Era (or the ‘Age of Dinosaurs’) that stretched from 145 up to 66 million years ago.
The oviraptorosaur fossil was recovered from 70 million years old rocks in Ganzhou City, China, the as per a press release from the Carnegie Museum of Natural History (CMNH).
Dr. Shundong Bi, professor at Indiana University of Pennsylvania and one of the primary authors, said:
Dinosaurs preserved on their nests are rare, and so are fossil embryos. This is the first time a non-avian dinosaur has been found, sitting on a nest of eggs that preserve embryos, in a single spectacular specimen.
The fossil of what researchers believe is an adult oviraptorid can be seen hunched over at least 24 eggs, with at least seven containing the preserved bones of partial embryos.
It’s understood that some of the embryos inside the eggs were visible, as was the ‘forearms, pelvis, hind limbs, and partial tail of the adult’.
The late stage of development of the embryos as well as the close proximity of the adult would reportedly suggest that the adult died while incubating its nest.
Through this discovery, researchers were able to gain various new insights into this species, including that the parents were nurturing towards their offspring.
Dr. Matt Lamanna, CMNH lead dinosaur paleontologist and researcher in the study, said:
Though a few adult oviraptorids have been found on nests of their eggs before, no embryos have ever been found inside those eggs.
In the new specimen, the babies were almost ready to hatch, which tells us beyond a doubt that this oviraptorid had tended its nest for quite a long time. This dinosaur was a caring parent that ultimately gave its life while nurturing its young.
Researchers have also learned more about the diets of oviraptorosaurs, with the fossil found with pebbles – thought to be gastroliths, or ‘stomach stones’ – in its abdominal region.
Dinosaurs would purposefully swallow such stones to help them digest food. This apparently marks the very first time gastroliths were found in the abdomens of oviraptorids.
