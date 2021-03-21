unilad
Advert

Scientists Discover Massive ‘Pipeline’ In Space Feeding Enormous Remote Galaxy

by : Cameron Frew on : 21 Mar 2021 16:10
Scientists Discover Massive 'Pipeline' In Space Feeding Enormous Remote GalaxyPexels/University of Iowa

Scientists in the US have discovered what they believed to be a ‘pipeline’ feeding a huge galaxy first formed billions of years ago. 

Some have estimated our universe to be 48 billion lightyears across, within which there may be up to two trillion galaxies. Over many, many years, the shape of the universe has changed, evolved and shifted in ways we can’t possibly know in their entirety.

Advert

It’s previously been suggested that galaxies have been fed by gas infusions, however it’s also been difficult to observe or analyse with firm scientific frameworks – until now.

Scientists Discover Massive 'Pipeline' In Space Feeding Enormous Remote GalaxyPexels

Hai Fu, an associate professor of astronomy at the University of Iowa, told VICE how he and a team of scientists have found a ‘pipeline’ gas filament in the universe’s cosmic web, said to be feeding an enormous remote galaxy first formed when the universe was just a fifth of its age, at 2.5 billion years old.

Commenting on the study, published in the Astrophysical Journal, Fu told the publication with regards to filaments delivering cold gas to galaxies: ‘This is by far the best evidence we have.’

Advert

Earlier studies couldn’t capture the same level of data ‘to support their origin as inflows’ according to Fu, who was actually able to identify the gas stream’s chemical signatures for the galaxy known as SMM J0913. ‘The stream stood out in silhouette against two bright quasars,’ he said.

Scientists Discover Massive 'Pipeline' In Space Feeding Enormous Remote GalaxyPexels

The team could delve into the chemicals by using spectral information captured by the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA), the largest radio telescope in the world.

Fu said it was a ‘tremendous relief’ when they finally got the answers they were looking for. ‘In the long term, we would need to find more streams around other massive galaxies, and I wonder how we can achieve that efficiently, using existing telescopes,’ he added.

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

North Carolina Police Seize Gun Disguised As Nerf Toy During Drug Raid
News

North Carolina Police Seize Gun Disguised As Nerf Toy During Drug Raid

Man Shares Life-Saving Technique That Will Help If Attacker Grabs You From Inside Car
Viral

Man Shares Life-Saving Technique That Will Help If Attacker Grabs You From Inside Car

Man Replaces Bike Seat With ‘Horse’s Butt’ So He Can Look Like A Centaur
Viral

Man Replaces Bike Seat With ‘Horse’s Butt’ So He Can Look Like A Centaur

Psychology Student Reveals Simple Way To Trick Your Mind Into Thinking You’re Not Nervous Anymore
Science

Psychology Student Reveals Simple Way To Trick Your Mind Into Thinking You’re Not Nervous Anymore

Cameron Frew

After graduating from Glasgow Caledonian University with an NCTJ and BJTC-accredited Multimedia Journalism degree, Cameron ventured into the world of print journalism at The National, while also working as a freelance film journalist on the side, becoming an accredited Rotten Tomatoes critic in the process. He's now left his Scottish homelands and taken up residence at UNILAD as a journalist.

Topics: Science, galaxy, Now, Space

Credits

VICE

  1. VICE

    Scientists Discover Massive 'Pipeline' in the Cosmic Web Connecting the Universe

 