Scientists Discover New Snake And Name It After Salazar Slytherin

scientists discover new snake salazar slytherin Zeeshan A. Mirza/Aamod Zambre and Chintan Seth/Eaglenest Biodiversity Project

Upon discovering a new species of green pit viper, a team of researchers in India decided to have a bit of fun naming it.

Rather than using its unique characteristics or the location in which it was found, researchers made the decision to go slightly off-piste with their naming strategy.

Taking a more fictional approach, they have named the snake after the one and only Salazar Slytherin, one of the four founders of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and the namesake of the Slytherin House.

salazar the snake 2 Zeeshan A. Mirza/Aamod Zambre and Chintan Seth/Eaglenest Biodiversity Project

The researchers’ findings were published earlier this month in the journal Zoosystematics and Evolution, with the scientists naming the newly-discovered snake Trimeresurus Salazar.

They suggested the species should commonly be known as Salazar’s pit viper, adding: ‘The specific epithet is a noun in apposition for J.K. Rowling’s fictional Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry’s co-founder, Salazar Slytherin. He was a Parselmouth that links him to serpents.’

For anyone who needs a quick Harry Potter refresh, Slytherin was known for his extremely rare ability to talk to snakes – called Parseltongue. It was so rare, in fact, that when Harry spoke using Parseltongue for the first time, everybody assumed he was somehow linked to Voldemort.

Salazar’s pit viper was discovered during an expedition to Arunachal Pradesh in India, part of the Himalayan biodiversity hotspot, with scientists noting a unique stripe – orange to red in colour – on the side of the head on the body of males. It is this stripe that sets it apart from other species.

The snake, like others in the Trimeresurus genus, are venomous and are found throughout East and South-east Asia. While this specific species was found in India, there are at least 48 species of this genus found in the region.

Lead researcher Dr. Zeeshan A. Mirza, from the National Centre for Biological Science of Bangalore, said in a statement:

Future dedicated surveys conducted across northeastern India will help document biodiversity, which is under threat from numerous development activities that include road widening, agriculture, and hydro-electric projects.

Thankfully, this is real life rather than Hogwarts, so the bad guys won’t be able to speak a secret language and use the snakes against us like He Who Must Not Be Named did.

Instead we can just admire them (from afar, obviously) and let the scientists do all of the work.