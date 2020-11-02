Scientists Discover Octopuses Can Taste Food With Their Tentacles

Scientists Discover Octopuses Taste Their Food When They Touch It With Its Arms PA

The octopus is one of the more odd-looking species in the animal kingdom and scientists have discovered that the tentacles of the creature can actually taste what they touch.

Tentacles can be pretty strange to look at but researching their functions has uncovered fascinating information about how octopuses taste their food. While many would expect the animals to taste by a tongue-like organ called the radula, it is actually used like teeth to breakdown and scrape food. In fact, the tentacles of the animal appear to do most of the tasting through the suckers that line the tentacles.

Advert 10

The tentacles were tested through electrophysiology, which measures the electrical activity of cells and it was found that the tentacles could taste water-soluble chemicals. This ability essentially allows the creature to taste terpenoid molecules which is a defence mechanism of other aquatic life as well as dangerous and toxic chemicals. The tasting of terpenoid molecules would allow the octopus to find animals that are already in danger or are fearful.

Wikimedia

With this in mind, scientists believe that the tentacles are more like tongues with ‘hands’ and ‘brains’. This slightly unsettling discovery does have scientific importance and it gives insights into how the creatures navigate life in the deep sea.

The assistant professor of molecular and cellular biology at Harvard University, Nick Bellono, who led the study explained what the research has uncovered. The professor believes on the back of the tests that these creatures will likely have a limited taste range but the results offer insight into how animals adapt to their environment.

Advert 10

The study is also looking at how other creatures adapt and inspects why jellyfish sting and how photosynthetic sea slugs produce energy.

Pixabay

On the back of the findings with the octopus taste receptors, Bellono wrote in the scientific journal Cell:

We explore basic science because we never know what we’ll find or why it will be useful. I would hope this study is just a good example of exploring your curiosity and seeing what you find.

Advert 10

This is an incredibly interesting find, but many will now hope to not run into an octopus as it may be able to taste their fear.